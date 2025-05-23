Latics have been linked with Ross County striker Ronan Hale and Wrexham duo Sam Dalby and Paul Mullin in recent days

Wigan Athletic have been keeping close tabs on a Wrexham striker as they attempt to bolster their frontline this summer - but any interest looks set to be headed off before a bid has been tabled.

Latics have had target man Sam Dalby watched in recent weeks, during his loan spell north of the border with Dundee United.

His 15 goals have been a major reason for their fourth-placed finish in the Scottish Premiership, which secured European football for next season.

United are keen to keep hold of Dalby, whose contract at Wrexham expires this summer, but face competition from clubs in England.

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce was spotted in attendance at Tannadice Park earlier this month for United's clash with St Mirren.

But Wigan Today understands another unnamed club, believed to be another League One rival in the north west, are in pole position to complete the signing on a free transfer.

Dalby, who hails from Leytonstone, came through the ranks at Leyton Orient before joining Leeds in the summer of 2018.

After a loan spell at Morecambe, he joined Premier League club Watford the following year to play in their Development Squad, before further loans at Stockport County and Woking.

Dalby kickstarted his career after joining Southend in the summer of 2021, where 10 goals in 45 matches caught the eye of Wrexham.

The Red Dragons won promotion back to the EFL in his first season, and repeated the feat from League Two last season.

Dalby has watched Wrexham's third promotion in a row from afar after moving to Scotland last summer, but looks set to return to the EFL in time for next season.

Latics have also been linked with a move for Dalby's Wrexham team-mate Paul Mullin, who looks set to move on this summer despite having 12 months remaining on his contract.

However, Wigan Today understands speculation linking the 30-year-old with Latics could be more to do his desire to remain in the north west than anything more concrete at this stage.

There is, however, thought to be more credibility to stories linking Latics to Ross County striker Ronan Hale.

The 26-year-old was linked with a move to Wigan last summer when he left Northern Ireland outfit Cliftonville.

He ended up at Ross County, and his 11 goals in 35 top-flight appearances this term under the watchful eye of ex-Latics midfielder Don Cowie has seen him remain on the radar.

Latics boss Ryan Lowe has been given assurances from the top that he will be supported in his attempts to do bring in three additions to his frontline.

"We do have those resources required, yes," he said. "I've had that backing that we will have those resources at my disposal.

"We will have money to spend, but we will make sure we spend it wisely. I'll always spend it as though it's my own money, I'll never spend it willy nilly.

"But again, we need to make sure we're smart on every level, in every department...whether it's a senior player, a mid-age player, a young player, or a foreign player.

"We need to make sure any player that comes in is suitable for Wigan Athletic, and suitable for a long League One campaign, to help us get to where we want to get to.”