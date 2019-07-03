Wigan Athletic transfer trail hots up!

With exactly one month to go until the big kick-off, Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook has his sights set on an audacious triple swoop that would add quality and quantity to his squad.

The Wigan Post understands Latics are on the verge of agreeing a deal with Benfica that would see highly-rated midfielder Alfa Semedo arrive on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old is from Guinea-Bissau but holds a Portuguese passport.

And he already boasts a decent CV, which includes Champions League football – including a goal against AEK Athens – as well as a loan spell last season with Espanyol in La Liga.

Latics are also hot on the heels of Southampton striker Sam Gallagher, who has been made available by the Premier League club this summer.

The 23-year-old – who represented both Scotland and England at junior level – has spent time out on loan with MK Dons, Birmingham and Blackburn, who are also keen to land him on a full-time basis.

And Cook remains hopeful of bringing Everton defender Antonee Robinson back to the DW Stadium.

The USA international left-back enjoyed a successful campaign on loan with Latics last term.

It’s believed the Toffees may be prepared to let the 21-year-old leave on a permanent basis this summer, and Latics are hoping to beat off competition from Brentford and Bristol City for his signature.

A figure of around £2million has been mooted which, given the player’s age and potential, could turn out to be a shrewd investment.

Cook is desperate to add depth to his squad, having seen 14 first-team squad members depart since the end of last season.

Nick Powell, Shaun MacDonald, Callum McManaman, James Vaughan, Jonas Olsson, Darron Gibson and Dan Lavercombe have moved after seeing out their contracts, while Robinson, Christian Walton, Reece James, Beni Baningime and Leon Clarke returned to their parent clubs.

And in the past week, Jamie Walker has rejoined Hearts while Devante Cole has been loaned out to Motherwell.