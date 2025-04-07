Who will Ryan Lowe select to take to the field at Exeter?Who will Ryan Lowe select to take to the field at Exeter?
Wigan Athletic: Two changes in our expected team v Exeter City!

By Paul Kendrick
Published 7th Apr 2025, 20:34 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who new head coach Ryan Lowe will select to start at Exeter City on Tuesday.

Up the Tics!

Picked up his 15th clean sheet in the league on Saturday at Leyton Orient

1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE

Picked up his 15th clean sheet in the league on Saturday at Leyton Orient Photo: Bernard Platt

Newly-capped Malta international is now a fixture in the side

2. RIGHT-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER

Newly-capped Malta international is now a fixture in the side Photo: Bernard Platt

Will have to keep an eye on former colleague Josh Magennis

3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR

Will have to keep an eye on former colleague Josh Magennis Photo: Bernard Platt

Might be in for some stick after leaving Exeter - against the wishes of Gary Caldwell - for Latics last summer

4. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON

Might be in for some stick after leaving Exeter - against the wishes of Gary Caldwell - for Latics last summer Photo: Bernard Platt

