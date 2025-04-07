Wigan Athletic: Two changes in our expected team v Exeter City!
Published 7th Apr 2025, 20:34 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who new head coach Ryan Lowe will select to start at Exeter City on Tuesday.
1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE
Picked up his 15th clean sheet in the league on Saturday at Leyton Orient Photo: Bernard Platt
2. RIGHT-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER
Newly-capped Malta international is now a fixture in the side Photo: Bernard Platt
3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR
Will have to keep an eye on former colleague Josh Magennis Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON
Might be in for some stick after leaving Exeter - against the wishes of Gary Caldwell - for Latics last summer Photo: Bernard Platt
