Wigan Athletic: Two changes in our expected team v Fulham!
Published 7th Feb 2025, 22:06 BST
Updated 8th Feb 2025, 11:44 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Fulham at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday.
1. LATICS PREDICTED TEAM V FULHAM
Who will Shaun Maloney select against Fulham this weekend? Photo: Bernard Platt
2. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE
Latics will need a big game from their No.1 if they are to stand a chance Photo: Bernard Platt
3. RIGHT-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER
Has done little to deserve leaving out of the side Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR
Captain's display needed from the skipper Photo: Bernard Platt