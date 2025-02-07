Wigan Athletic: Two changes in our expected team v Fulham!

By Paul Kendrick
Published 7th Feb 2025, 22:06 BST
Updated 8th Feb 2025, 11:44 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Fulham at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday.

Up the Tics!

Who will Shaun Maloney select against Fulham this weekend?

1. LATICS PREDICTED TEAM V FULHAM

Who will Shaun Maloney select against Fulham this weekend?

Latics will need a big game from their No.1 if they are to stand a chance

2. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE

Latics will need a big game from their No.1 if they are to stand a chance

Has done little to deserve leaving out of the side

3. RIGHT-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER

Has done little to deserve leaving out of the side

Captain's display needed from the skipper

4. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR

Captain's display needed from the skipper

Photo Sales
