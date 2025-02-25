Wigan Athletic: Two changes in our expected team v Huddersfield Town!
Published 25th Feb 2025, 12:30 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Huddersfield Town at the Brick Community Stadium on Tuesday night.
1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE
Hopefully won't be affected by his recent knee issue Photo: Bernard Platt
2. RIGHT-BACK: TOBY SIBBICK
Encouraging last couple of games Photo: Bernard Platt
3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR
Led from the front at Wycombe Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON
Has done little wrong since coming back into the side Photo: Bernard Platt
