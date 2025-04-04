Who will Ryan Lowe select against Leyton Orient this weekend?Who will Ryan Lowe select against Leyton Orient this weekend?
Wigan Athletic: Two changes in our expected team v Leyton Orient!

By Paul Kendrick
Published 4th Apr 2025, 20:45 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 20:55 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who new head coach Ryan Lowe will select to start at Leyton Orient on Saturday.

Up the Tics!

First name on the team sheet in all aspects

1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE

First name on the team sheet in all aspects Photo: Bernard Platt

Whether Latics play a back four or a back three, will be in the side

2. CENTRE-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER

Whether Latics play a back four or a back three, will be in the side Photo: Bernard Platt

Captain's display needed in the capital

3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR

Captain's display needed in the capital Photo: Bernard Platt

Was impressive against Bolton despite the result

4. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON

Was impressive against Bolton despite the result Photo: Bernard Platt

