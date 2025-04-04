Wigan Athletic: Two changes in our expected team v Leyton Orient!
Published 4th Apr 2025, 20:45 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 20:55 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who new head coach Ryan Lowe will select to start at Leyton Orient on Saturday.
1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE
First name on the team sheet in all aspects Photo: Bernard Platt
2. CENTRE-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER
Whether Latics play a back four or a back three, will be in the side Photo: Bernard Platt
3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR
Captain's display needed in the capital Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON
Was impressive against Bolton despite the result Photo: Bernard Platt
