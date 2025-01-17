Who will Shaun Maloney select at Stevenage this weekend?Who will Shaun Maloney select at Stevenage this weekend?
Wigan Athletic: Two changes in our expected team v Stevenage!

By Paul Kendrick
Published 17th Jan 2025, 20:25 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start at Stevenage on Saturday.

Up the Tics!

Back in the clean sheets at Mansfield in midweek

1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE

Back in the clean sheets at Mansfield in midweek Photo: Bernard Platt

Has made the right-back position his own in recent months

2. RIGHT-BACK: TOBY SIBBICK

Has made the right-back position his own in recent months Photo: Bernard Platt

Captain's performance needed at a tough away ground

3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR

Captain's performance needed at a tough away ground Photo: Bernard Platt

In the wars at Mansfield but will be ready for more

4. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON

In the wars at Mansfield but will be ready for more Photo: Bernard Platt

