Wigan Athletic: Two changes in our expected team v Stevenage!
Published 17th Jan 2025, 20:25 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start at Stevenage on Saturday.
1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE
Back in the clean sheets at Mansfield in midweek Photo: Bernard Platt
2. RIGHT-BACK: TOBY SIBBICK
Has made the right-back position his own in recent months Photo: Bernard Platt
3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR
Captain's performance needed at a tough away ground Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON
In the wars at Mansfield but will be ready for more Photo: Bernard Platt
