Who will Shaun Maloney select for Latics at Wycombe this weekend?Who will Shaun Maloney select for Latics at Wycombe this weekend?
Who will Shaun Maloney select for Latics at Wycombe this weekend?

Wigan Athletic: Two changes in our expected team v Wycombe Wanderers!

By Paul Kendrick
Published 21st Feb 2025, 20:07 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 20:25 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park on Saturday.

Up the Tics!

First name on the team sheet

1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE

First name on the team sheet Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Improved performance in midweek

2. RIGHT-BACK: TOBY SIBBICK

Improved performance in midweek Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Big game at Wycombe in midweek

3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR

Big game at Wycombe in midweek Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Stepped in superbly for James Carragher in midweek

4. CENTRE_BACK: WILL AIMSON

Stepped in superbly for James Carragher in midweek Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wycombe WanderersTICs
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice