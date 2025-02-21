Wigan Athletic: Two changes in our expected team v Wycombe Wanderers!
Published 21st Feb 2025, 20:07 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 20:25 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park on Saturday.
1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE
First name on the team sheet Photo: Bernard Platt
2. RIGHT-BACK: TOBY SIBBICK
Improved performance in midweek Photo: Bernard Platt
3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR
Big game at Wycombe in midweek Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE_BACK: WILL AIMSON
Stepped in superbly for James Carragher in midweek Photo: Bernard Platt
