Wigan Athletic unveil third kit with support from hometown band The Lilacs
Ingrained with the club’s traditional emblem, the purple and black third kit has been tailored for touring and will be worn by Ryan Lowe’s side throughout the current campaign.
Latics were supported by The Lilacs in the third kit launch, who are a high-energy indie band hailing from the town.
The band has built a loyal following across the country, having played shows at iconic venues such as Manchester’s Albert Hall, the Isle of Wight Festival and various O2 Academy venues.
Sam Birchall, lead guitarist of The Lilacs and lifelong Latics fan, says the band are over the moon to be involved in the release of this season’s third kit, representing their hometown club with pride.
"We were absolutely delighted to be involved in the release of this season's third kit,” said Birchall. “Being a lifelong Wigan Athletic fan, it’s an honour to be asked to reveal it, and it’s a great-looking kit with a lilac magenta look that links to us as a band.
"We’ve been together for over five years now and have really started to grow our name in the industry this last few years, recently appearing on Sky Arts at the Isle of Wight Festival, supporting Sting, and have just announced our biggest headline show to date at Manchester’s Academy 1 in November.
"We’re looking forward to another fantastic close out to the year of gigs, and I’m sure another entertaining and memorable season from the Tics.”
