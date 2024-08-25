Wigan Athletic v Crawley Town - Player ratings: Backline again take the plaudits
Published 25th Aug 2024, 16:50 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that beat Crawley Town to notch their first win of the League One campaign and delivers his report card.
1. PLAYER RATINGS V CRAWLEY TOWN
Scores on the doors! Photo: Bernard Platt
2. SAM TICKLE: 7
Couple of important interventions as Crawley threatened to hit back Photo: Bernard Platt
3. JAMES CARRAGHER: 7
First start in League One and delivered an accomplished display in not his recognised position Photo: Bernard Platt
4. JASON KERR: 8
Solid at the back and made a couple of ventures forward to add to the Latics attack Photo: Bernard Platt
