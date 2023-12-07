Wigan Athletic v Manchester United: All the ticket news and information

Wigan Athletic's FA Cup third-round tie against Manchester United at the DW Stadium has been confirmed for Monday, January 8.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ITV cameras have selected the game for live coverage, with an 8.15pm kick-off.

Latics have also confirmed United supporters will have the whole of the East Stand, as opposed the usual away end in the North Stand, to maximise ticket sales and revenue.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Season ticket and half-season ticket holders can book their places (two tickets per season ticket) from 10am on Monday, December 11 with further priority windows for club database members.

From Wednesday, December 13, supporters who are not season ticket holders or half season ticket holders who purchased a ticket for the previous FA Cup fixtures in round one or round two at Exeter and York City can purchase up to two tickets.

From Friday, December 15, tickets will go on sale to supporters on the club database with a previous purchase booking history, and who have attended a Latics fixture in the last two seasons, or have purchased a ticket for upcoming fixtures including Derby County or Carlisle United.

For this game only, season ticket holder seats will not be reservable in any stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are priced: Adults: £30, 18-21: £20, Senior (65+) : £20, Under 18: £10, Under 12: £5, Under 5: £2

Season Ticket Holders and Half Season Ticket Holders who can purchase two match tickets per Season/Half Season ticket.

Hospitality packages will be confirmed shortly.