Wigan Athletic 'very close to being a top side'

​Kal Naismith insists Wigan Athletic are ‘very close to being a top side’ as they struggle to rediscover the winning formula.

Latics make the long trip to Swansea this weekend looking to improve a wretched run of only one win in the last 16 matches.

In most of those games, Latics have been on top for long periods, only to pay a high price for failing to take their chances and being caught napping late on.

And Naismith is adamant they aren’t far away at all.

“We’re just maintaining what we’ve been doing, staying positive and I think we’re very close to being a top side in my opinion,” he said.

“In the past few weeks especially, we’ve dominated really good teams in possession and it is tough when you don’t come away with what you feel you deserve.

“We know we’re playing really well as a team and we’re confident and just looking forward to Swansea.”

Scoring goals has proved a problem all season, with Latics by far the lowest scorers in the Championship.

“The hardest thing to do is put the ball in the net, but we’re getting closer,” added Naismith.

“I think we just need the forward players to start getting one or two goals, then I feel they won’t stop with the chances that we’re creating."