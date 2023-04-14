Wigan Athletic- WATCH: Shaun Maloney shares his support for the fans taking on a charity challenge
Wigan Athletic manager Shaun Maloney has sent a message to a group of fans raising money for a local charity.
Around 70 supporters are walking to Blackpool ahead of Saturday’s game at Bloomfield Road.
The annual challenge is in support of the Joseph's Goal charity, set up in the name of Joseph Kendrick, who was born with the rare genetic disorder NKH.
Discussing the walk, Maloney said: “It’s amazing- I’ve seen it for a long time.
"I know there’s a real connection between the club and the charity, so it’s incredible to see the supporters put time and effort behind such a great cause.
"The least we can do as a club is match that.”
You can watch a message from Maloney and Charlie Hughes HERE.