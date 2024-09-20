Wigan Athletic: Who makes our expected team v Lincoln City?

By Paul Kendrick
Published 20th Sep 2024, 12:39 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start at Lincoln City

Up the Tics!

Shaun Maloney knows Latics will face a tough test at Lincoln

1. LATICS EXPECTED TEAM V LINCOLN CITY

Shaun Maloney knows Latics will face a tough test at Lincoln Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Automatic choice in goal

2. GOALKEEER: SAM TICKLE

Automatic choice in goal Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Has made the unfamiliar right-back position his own in recent weeks

3. RIGHT-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER

Has made the unfamiliar right-back position his own in recent weeks Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Played a captain's role so far this term

4. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR

Played a captain's role so far this term Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Lincoln CityTICs