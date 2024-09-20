Wigan Athletic: Who makes our expected team v Lincoln City?
Published 20th Sep 2024, 12:39 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start at Lincoln City
1. LATICS EXPECTED TEAM V LINCOLN CITY
Shaun Maloney knows Latics will face a tough test at Lincoln Photo: Bernard Platt
2. GOALKEEER: SAM TICKLE
Automatic choice in goal Photo: Bernard Platt
3. RIGHT-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER
Has made the unfamiliar right-back position his own in recent weeks Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR
Played a captain's role so far this term Photo: Bernard Platt
