Wigan Athletic: Who makes our expected team v Rotherham United?

By Paul Kendrick
Published 26th Dec 2024, 12:40 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2024, 12:48 GMT
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start at Rotherham United on Boxing Day.

Up the Tics!

Will be desperate to exorcise the demons of Shrewsbury's equalising goal on Saturday

1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE

Will be desperate to exorcise the demons of Shrewsbury's equalising goal on Saturday Photo: Bernard Platt

Will hope to get forward and support the attack at every opportunity

2. RIGHT-BACK: TOBY SIBBICK

Will hope to get forward and support the attack at every opportunity Photo: Bernard Platt

Latics need a big game from the skipper

3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR

Latics need a big game from the skipper Photo: Bernard Platt

Another with demons to exorcise after his Shrewsbury own goal

4. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON

Another with demons to exorcise after his Shrewsbury own goal Photo: Bernard Platt

