Wigan Athletic: Who makes our expected team v Rotherham United?
Published 26th Dec 2024, 12:40 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2024, 12:48 GMT
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start at Rotherham United on Boxing Day.
1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE
Will be desperate to exorcise the demons of Shrewsbury's equalising goal on Saturday Photo: Bernard Platt
2. RIGHT-BACK: TOBY SIBBICK
Will hope to get forward and support the attack at every opportunity Photo: Bernard Platt
3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR
Latics need a big game from the skipper Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON
Another with demons to exorcise after his Shrewsbury own goal Photo: Bernard Platt
