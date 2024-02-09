Wigan Athletic winger aiming to complete hat-trick to 'keep everyone happy'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And the on-loan Fulham winger - who opened the scoring in the league game on the south coast back in October, before Latics repeated their 2-0 victory in the FA Cup a fortnight later - says a place in the top half of the table is the next target.

"It feels great to be on a good run of form, and picking up three points," he said. "It keeps everyone happy - the players, the gaffer, the coaching staff, the people around the club, and of course the fans.

Martial Godo opens the scoring for Latics at Saturday's opponents Exeter earlier in the campaign

"Obviously the points deduction affected us at the beginning of the season, but it's about how you react to stuff like that.

"I feel like we've reacted very well to that as a group, and we need to see the job through to the end of the season.

"It's a long season, and the longer it's gone on, the more we feel we're moving towards where we deserve to be in the table."

Latics are flying at the moment, with their 3-2 victory at Peterborough last weekend one of three in their last four matches.

"We've beaten some of the best teams in the league, and it's just about focusing on ourselves and what we know we can do," Godo said.

"The winning feeling is great, and makes you want to keep winning, and winning, and winning, regardless of what else is happening elsewhere."

Exeter, too, are on a good run in the league, and will be hoping to make it third time lucky at the DW Stadium.

"It's the third time we'll have played, so some pretty familiar faces," added Godo. "We've won both games so far, but this game is different and it's another one where we have to work hard on and off the ball and play our football.