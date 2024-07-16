Wigan Athletic Women unveil new head coach to work alongside Emmerson Boyce
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
He'll work alongside new manager Emmerson Boyce, under head of women's operations Hayley Sherratt.
“It’s a massive honour," said Fitzsimons. "I’ve been fortunate enough to work at clubs in the past which have the community at the heart of what they do, and in Wigan, sport is at the heart of the town.
“The buzz around the Wigan Athletic Women when the announcement first happened was huge. Wigan has a history in women’s football, being a host city for the Women’s Euros in partnership with Leigh.
"There is a hotbed of women’s football here and it’s a huge honour to potentially create a legacy and history for Wigan Athletic."
Fitzsimons will combine his new role with his existing role as Wigan Athletic Community Trust's Primary Schools Manager, a post he has held for five years.
“We’re delighted to appoint Martin as our new head coach, as we begin our exciting journey," said Sherratt. "Martin has a fantastic depth of knowledge within the women's game, and he will be a great asset to our football club.
"Martin is extremely passionate and wants to help us create a women's team that our town can be proud of. He has a brilliant track record of developing footballers and arrives off the back of an outstanding spell with Chester.
“We believe Emmerson and Martin will work effectively together and we’re excited to see what they can achieve at this club both on and off the pitch."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.