Jones, the club's Under-18s captain, was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma around four months ago after experiencing chest pains.

But after being treated on two weekly cycles at the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester, Jones has shared his wonderful news on social media.

Latics youngster Callum Jones has revealed he has been given the all-clear after a cancer scare

"In October 2023 I was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma," he posted on Instagram. "After a tough few months of receiving chemotherapy, I’m happy to be able to say that my treatment has been successful.

"I’d like to say a massive thank you to my friends, family and everyone involved @laticsofficial for their continuous support and wishes over the last few months.

"I’d also like to say thank you to the nurses and doctors at the Christie hospital for providing me with treatment and for the guidance and support that I received.

"Thank you everyone for all of the support that I have received. I can't wait to be back to full health and back on the pitch."

The Latics first-team squad used last month's FA Cup third-round tie against Manchester United to show their support for their colleague - a lifelong supporter who has been with the club since the age of eight - by wearing t-shirts bearing the slogan 'Keep Fighting Jonesy'.