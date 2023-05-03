The visitors – coached by former Blackpool stalwart Stephen Crainey – were the better side during the 90 minutes, with Callum McManaman causing all kinds of problems for the home rearguard.

Latics' FA Cup final star man – an ex-Blackpool loanee – sent over a number of dangerous crosses, seeing one sliced over his own bar by a defender, and another couple finding a trialist, who forced a good save from Harvey Bardsley before firing wide from a good position.

Callum McManaman was Latics' star man at Blackpool

Bardsley then saved well from Latics skipper Scott Smith and Joe Adams, who rattled the crossbar with a free header from a corner, as Blackpool held on.

At the other end, Sam Tickle pulled off a fine stop to deny Brad Holmes off Rob Apter’s superb cross.

The Seasiders almost stole it in bizarre circumstances five minutes from time, when Dannen Francis’ wayward cross almost deceived Tickle, only to clip the top of the crossbar on its way over.

And Blackpool wasted a gilt-edged chance to win the game in stoppage-time when Holmes was played through by Apter once again, only to wastefully blaze over when one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

With the two sides unable to be split during the regular 90 minutes, it meant the final went straight to penalty kicks.