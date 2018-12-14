All about the win for Wigan Athletic, admits Joe Garner ahead of Ipswich Town return

Former Ipswich striker Joe Garner is hoping to pile on the misery for his old club this weekend with Wigan Athletic desperate for three points themselves.

Latics are aiming to take full advantage of Ipswich’s current problems – they have won only once in 21 league games this term.

However, Garner says they’ll have to be at their best to secure the win.

“It will be a tough game, it’s always tough down there,” he told the Wigan Post.

“But it’s also a game we’ve got to try and pick up three points from, and get back on the winning trail.

“We’ll go there with confidence, because we feel we’ve been playing well.

“I thought we were unfortunate not to get something against Derby last weekend, even with 10 men.

“To feel disappointed not to have got something with 10 men against Derby shows our standards.”

Garner needed little persuasion to leave Ipswich and move back up north when Latics came calling in the summer.

Not that he looks back on his time in East Anglia with anything other than fondness.

“I enjoyed myself there,” he acknowledged.

“I made some good friends and played some good stuff, but when the chance came to come here it wasn’t something I could turn down.

“I’m very happy to be here, but I only have good things to say about my time down there.”

Gavin Massey will return to the Wigan squad for the first time in almost four months this afternoon after recovering from major hamstring surgery.

Chey Dunkley (knee) is also in contention to return.