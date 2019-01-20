Anxious wait for Wigan Athletic - and Sunderland - over ‘quite bad’ Will Grigg injury

Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook admits he fears the worst after Will Grigg sustained a ‘not very good’ ankle injury at Sheffield Wednesday.

And the results of a scan will also be of huge interest up in Sunderland, who are understood to have tabled a third bid for the Northern Ireland hitman.

Grigg only appeared off the bench at Hillsborough as a late substitute.

But he didn’t get much opportunity to impress, and limped through the closing stages with Latics having already made their three changes.

With Anthony Pilkington having left the fray at half-time, and Cedric Kipre also pulling up lame late on, it was a triple whammy Cook could well have done without on the back of yet another away loss.

“Anthony’s rolled his ankle, Griggy’s rolled his ankle quite bad, and Cedric was struggling with an injury at the end as well but had to stay on,” reported the Latics chief.

“Will’s is poor, it looks like it won’t be a very good injury...we’ll just have to wait and see.

“Anthony’s not too bad...but Will doesn’t look too good at the minute.

“We’ll have them all scanned and take it from there.”

On the back of last weekend’s morale-boosting 3-0 victory over Aston Villa, it was another setback for a side who right from the off were second best.

Indeed, had Kipre and centre-back partner Chey Dunkley not been so impressive at the back, and Jamie Jones mopping up behind, the damage could have been even worse.

“The two centre-backs never do anything else but throw their bodies on the line,” recognised Cook.

“But when there’s a continuous onslaught from good players, it’s hard to get to grips with.

“Jamie Jones was probably our best player today.

“And when your goalkeeper’s your best player, it normally tells you a story about the game.”