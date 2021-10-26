Bolton issue banning orders after disturbances during clash with Wigan Athletic

Latics celebrate Will Keane's goal at Bolton (photo: Bernard Platt)

Several ejections were made on the day and the individuals identified have now been suspended from the University of Bolton Stadium.

Those involved will be required to meet with club safety staff and safeguarding teams and Greater Manchester Police before any possible return. Further police action could follow in some instances.

It is believed that Latics are also carrying out their own investigation following the game, which ended in a 4-0 win for Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wanderers’ chief executive officer Neil Hart said: “Disorder and anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated at the University of Bolton Stadium and these steps show that we will take action.

“There also remains a long-term plan to identify further individuals responsible for anti-social actions and offences.