Boost for Wigan Athletic as Gavin Massey injury ‘will be weeks rather than months’

Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook has received a rare piece of positive news with Gavin Massey’s hamstring injury turning out to be not as bad as first feared.

Massey was helped off during the 3-0 home defeat to Sheffield United on New Year’s Day, having aggravated a problem that sidelined him for four months earlier this term.

But scans showed the setback is only a tweak, rather than more serious damage.

“It was so disappointing to see Gavin go down again,” acknowledged assistant boss Leam Richardson.

“First and foremost you feel for the lad, he’d been out since August and had worked so hard to get back.

“With the setback, fingers crossed it’s only a minor one, weeks rather than months this time.

“Hopefully he’ll have a speedy recovery and be back before too long.”

Latics are expected to ring the changes for this weekend’s FA Cup third-round tie at West Brom (12.30pm kick-off).

That could mean run-outs for Jamie Jones, Shaun MacDonald, Leo Da Silva Lopes and James Vaughan.