Ex-Wigan Athletic boss Kolo Toure linked with surprise new role at Premier League giants
Toure had been appointed as an assistant manager of Manchester City’s Under-16s in July 2024 after taking time out of the game following a disappointing two-month spell at Latics boss between November 2022 and January 2023.
During that time, Wigan failed to win any of the nine matches of his tenure, and he was swiftly replaced by Shaun Maloney.
It was Toure’s first venture into management at first-team level. His previous experience had been as part of Brendan Rodgers’ coaching staff at Celtic and then Leicester City.
The Ivory Coast icon had been out of the game, apart from occasional media work, but returned to City midway through last year, the club with whom he experienced success as a player more than a decade ago.
But now, Toure and Pep Lijnders are two options under consideration at Manchester City to be part of Pep Guardiola’s staff following the departures of Juanma Lillo, Íñigo Domínguez and Carlos Vicens, according to Fabrizio Romano, one of the most high-profile football journalists in world football.
