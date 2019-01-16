Nottingham Forest rebuff opening Wigan Athletic bid for Danny Fox

Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook is refusing to take no for an answer in his hunt for Nottingham Forest defender Danny Fox.

The Latics boss has been desperate to bring in defensive reinforcements this month, with Dan Burn having departed for Brighton.

Cook’s opening gambit for Scotland international Fox, 32, is understood to have been rebuffed, but he is expected to go back in with a second bid.

However, he may not receive an instant decision, with new Forest boss Martin O’Neill keen to assess his playing squad before deciding if anyone leaves this month.

Meanwhile, speculation Latics have tabled a pre-contract to Aberdeen defender Graeme Shinnie – who is a free agent at the end of the season – is believed to be premature.

The 27-year-old has also been linked with Brentford, Hull and Sunderland.