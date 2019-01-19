Sheffield Wednesday 1 Wigan Athletic 0

Wigan Athletic’s woeful away record continued with Steven Fletcher scoring the only goal for Sheffield Wednesday on the hour mark at Hillsborough.

Paul Cook’s men were looking to build on last week’s morale-boosting 3-0 victory over Aston Villa, but were second best for much of the encounter.

And Fletcher’s 25-yard strike - after he was given far too much time and space - means Latics have lost 13 of their 16 matches on the road in all competitions, winning only one.

In fairness, Wednesday were very good value for their win, with only the brilliance and bravery of Cedric Kipre and Chey Dunkley at the heart of the defence helping to keep the score down.

At the other end, Josh Windass had Wigan’s best chance, only for Keiran Westwood to make a good save.

And not even the late introductions off the bench of Will Grigg and Callum McManaman could tip the game back Wigan’s way.

Full analysis and reaction to follow...