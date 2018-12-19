Watch Wigan Athletic’s Gavin Massey strike which has been shortlisted for a ‘Goal of 2018’ award

Wigan Athletic star Gavin Massey has been nominated for the Sky Sports’ English Football League ‘Goal Of 2018’ award for his stunning solo effort against Fleetwood Town in April.

Massey – who made his long-awaited return from injury last Saturday at Ipswich Town as an unused substitute – has been shortlisted for the Sky Sports EFL goal-of-the year award along with nine other incredible strikes across the Championship, League One and League Two over the course of 2018.

The 26-year-old’s nominated goal came in Wigan Athletic’s promotion-clinching victory over Fleetwood Town on the Saturday April 21.

Not content with a mini scorpion flick to guide the ball neatly into his own path, Massey completed his masterpiece with an intelligent turn to create space for a low powerful strike.

The goal can be seen from the one minute mark on the enclosed YouTube video.

The winger faces Aston Villa trio Conor Hourihane (vs Birmingham), John McGinn (vs Sheffield Wednesday) and Jack Grealish (vs Cardiff), Wolves’ Rubin Neves (vs Derby), Jon Nolan (Charlton vs Shrewsbury), Jack Grimmer (Coventry vs Exeter), Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday vs Millwall), and Adam Reach’s two wonder goals against Leeds United and West Brom for Sheffield Wednesday in the public vote.

Vote via the Sky Sports website.