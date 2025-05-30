Wigan Athletic announce Spain pre-season plans with friendly confirmed

Ryan Lowe has outlined a tough pre-season ahead for his Latics players

Wigan Athletic will head to Spain for a week-long pre-season training camp in July, with a friendly against Curzon Ashton pencilled in.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics will head to Spain in July as part of the club’s pre-season preparations ahead of the 2025/26 League One campaign. Ryan Lowe’s men will be based at Campoamor, the place where Latics previously enjoyed a warm-weather training camp in the summer of 2022.

Wigan will take on Curzon Ashton on Saturday, July 12 (11am CET), with the venue and ticket details to be confirmed in due course, with supporters allowed to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pre-season training camp will see the Tics fly out on Sunday, July 6, before returning home on Sunday, July 13. The state-of-the-art facility is a place that Latics head coach Lowe knows well, with the Liverpudlian having taken his former side Preston North End to the training base for three consecutive seasons during his tenure at Deepdale.

The warm-weather camp will see Latics kickstart their pre-season friendlies programme, with Lowe’s outfit taking on National League North side Curzon Ashton on Saturday, July 12, which supporters are welcome to attend.

Close to the popular tourist resorts of Alicante and Benidorm, the pre-season trip would no doubt prove to be popular amongst supporters, giving Wiganers the chance to enjoy some Spanish sunshine whilst watching their beloved Tics.

The club say full information, including venue and ticket details, will be confirmed in due course.