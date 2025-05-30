Wigan Athletic announce Spain pre-season plans with friendly confirmed
Latics will head to Spain in July as part of the club’s pre-season preparations ahead of the 2025/26 League One campaign. Ryan Lowe’s men will be based at Campoamor, the place where Latics previously enjoyed a warm-weather training camp in the summer of 2022.
Wigan will take on Curzon Ashton on Saturday, July 12 (11am CET), with the venue and ticket details to be confirmed in due course, with supporters allowed to attend.
The pre-season training camp will see the Tics fly out on Sunday, July 6, before returning home on Sunday, July 13. The state-of-the-art facility is a place that Latics head coach Lowe knows well, with the Liverpudlian having taken his former side Preston North End to the training base for three consecutive seasons during his tenure at Deepdale.
The warm-weather camp will see Latics kickstart their pre-season friendlies programme, with Lowe’s outfit taking on National League North side Curzon Ashton on Saturday, July 12, which supporters are welcome to attend.
Close to the popular tourist resorts of Alicante and Benidorm, the pre-season trip would no doubt prove to be popular amongst supporters, giving Wiganers the chance to enjoy some Spanish sunshine whilst watching their beloved Tics.
The club say full information, including venue and ticket details, will be confirmed in due course.
