Wigan Athletic boss: ‘We didn’t deserve that defeat’

Paul Cook insisted his Wigan Athletic side didn’t deserve to be on the receiving end of a 1-0 defeat at rock-bottom Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys picked up their first win of the campaign thanks to a scrappy goal from Freddie Sears midway through the second half - in keeping with a game that was as low on quality as can possibly be imagined.

The closest Latics came was a swerving effort from Reece James from the edge of the box that crashed against the bar, but neither goalkeeper was forced into much action on a freezing cold afternoon in East Anglia.

“It was a really tough day for playing football, that’s for sure,” Cook acknowledged.

“Everyone will have their own opinion on the game, but I didn’t feel we were ever in danger of losing.

“Great credit to Ipswich for winning the game, it was a spirited display from them and a strong result for them.

“But I never felt we were under pressure at all in the game.

“In my opinion it was a case of whether we’d be able to go on and win the game, and unfortunately we couldn’t.

“And we’ve come away on the back of a result I don’t feel we deserved.”

It was poor reward for the 300 or so Latics fans who braved the long trek in arduous conditions - just over a week before Christmas - to support their side.

And despite a run of only one win in nine matches, Cook insists this is a time for everyone to stick together rather than upset the apple cart.

“You have to stick with it - as a fan you have no choice,” he said.

“It is what it is, and we’re in a division where the criteria for every team will be different.

“If we’re expected to be anywhere else in the league other than where we are, I wouldn’t buy into that in any way, shape or form.

“If other people expect anything else, good luck to them with that.”

He also revealed he would not be doing anything to lift their spirits this weekend, because the feeling of disappointment will prove to be a positive in the long term.

“I won’t be raising them tonight...you don’t want to be raising them after a game,” he opined.

“You have to let disappointment sink in, it’s part of the game.

“But it’s not five minutes since we beat Manchester City, and won the League One title.

“And all of a sudden some people can’t wait to be disappointed.

“If this is disappointment, then there’s plenty more ahead.”

When asked how he’d be lifting himself, he added: “I’ll go and watch Liverpool beat Manchester United tomorrow - and make sure that gets in the press.”