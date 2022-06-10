10th June 2022 - Championship rumours

Wigan Athletic defender has Scottish Premier League interest, Sunderland eye former Norwich City duo

One Latics player is said to be the subject of major interest from clubs north of the border.

Friday, 10th June 2022, 11:45 am
Updated Friday, 10th June 2022, 11:51 am

Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson is working hard to add to his squad as the summer transfer window opens for business today.

Over six weeks have passed since the Latics secured the League One title and ended their two-year stay in English football’s third tier.

In the time that has passed, Richardson has exercised a one-year contract option on Republic of Ireland international James McLean and allowed Gavin Massey to depart the club when his current deal comes to an end this month.

Loan players Tom Bayliss and Kelland Watts have returned to Preston North End and Newcastle United respectively and North End will welcome Jordan Jones back from a temporary spell with St Mirren.

With the window now open, one current Latics player is attracting attention from a number of Scottish Premier League clubs according to reports in the press.

Wigan Today takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding the Latics and their new Championship rivals.

1. Rovers defender linked with Karanka reunion

Blackburn Rovers defender Daniel Ayala has been linked with a move to Spanish club Granada, who are managed by his former Middlesbrough manager, Aitor Karanka (Lancashire Telegraph)

2. Owls show interest in Birmingham City defender

League One club Sheffield Wednesday are considering a move for Birmingham City star Harlee Dean (Yorkshire Live)

3. Saints star eyed by Boro

Southampton forward Adam Armstrong is on Middlesbrough’s radar as the Championship club consider a loan move for the Saints star (Teesside Live)

4. Swans tracking Black Cats star

Swansea City are monitoring Lyndon Gooch’s contract situation as they consider a move for the Sunderland winger (Wales Online)

