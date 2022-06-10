Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson is working hard to add to his squad as the summer transfer window opens for business today.
Over six weeks have passed since the Latics secured the League One title and ended their two-year stay in English football’s third tier.
In the time that has passed, Richardson has exercised a one-year contract option on Republic of Ireland international James McLean and allowed Gavin Massey to depart the club when his current deal comes to an end this month.
Loan players Tom Bayliss and Kelland Watts have returned to Preston North End and Newcastle United respectively and North End will welcome Jordan Jones back from a temporary spell with St Mirren.
With the window now open, one current Latics player is attracting attention from a number of Scottish Premier League clubs according to reports in the press.
Wigan Today takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding the Latics and their new Championship rivals.