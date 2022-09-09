Wigan Athletic news: Latics midfielder leaves on loan, Luton Town boss shrugs off Brighton talk
The latest news from across the Championship with activity still happening despite the window shutting
Wigan Athletic sit 15th in the table after two wins from their opening seven league matches.
The Latics were promoted from League One last season under Leam Richardson.
They won 2-1 away at Luton Town in their last match.
Here is a look at the latest news from across the second tier...
Wigan Athletic midfielder leaves on loan
Wigan Athletic midfielder Harry McHugh has joined National League North side Chester on an initial one-month loan deal (Official club website).
Middlesbrough new boy ready to play
Middlesbrough new boy Massimo Luongo, who signed for the club yesterday on a free transfer, is ready to play and has said: “I feel 100%. I’m coming up to 30 soon and I’m probably the fittest I’ve ever been. If anything, I probably just need to get my match fitness up and stuff like that” (Official club website).
Sunderland eyed Serie A man
Sunderland were interested in a move for Sampdoria midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri over the summer but a switch to England didn’t materialise (SampNews24).
Luton Town boss shrugs off Premier League links
Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has shrugged off links to Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion (Luton Today).
West Brom eyeing additions
West Brom will prioritise midfield and forward additions as they look to delve into the free agent market (Express & Star).
Norwich City man heads out the exit door
Norwich City winger Milot Rashica has moved to Turkey on a temporary basis to link up with Galatasaray until the end of the campaign (Official club website).
Burnley striker departs
Burnley striker Joe McGlynn, who is 19-years-old, has linked up with National League outfit Oldham Athletic on a one-month loan (Official club website).
Stoke City defender wanted in Turkey
Stoke City defender Demeaco Duhaney is set to join Turkish side Istanbulspor on a season-long loan deal (Gurler Akgun).