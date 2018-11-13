Wigan Athletic star ‘best in the North West’

Wigan Athletic were celebrating at the North West Football Awards on Monday night with Nathan Byrne being voted League One player of the year.

Byrne had already swept the board at the club awards at the end of last term, and he took the vote for the region as well at a glittering dinner in Manchester.

However, Paul Cook lost out to Pep Guardiola in the Manager of the Year category.

Latics were also nominated in the Community Club of the Year, Comminity Initiative of the Year, Promoting Inclusion Award and Best Club Marketing, Sponsorship or Engagement, but lost out to Blackburn Rovers, Everton, Manchester United and Liverpool respectively.