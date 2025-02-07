Wigan Athletic v Fulham injury and team news as 13 out and 3 doubts for FA Cup clash

Wigan Athletic are in FA Cup action on Saturday against Premier League side Fulham.

The Latics are aiming to provide one of the upsets of the round when they host Fulham who are currently ninth in English football's top-flight. This was previously a match when the two were in the Premier League from 2005 to 2013.

This is the first time the two sides have met in the FA Cup, having only previously met in the league and the Carabao Cup. Wigan have a 100% record against them in knock-out competitions, beating them in the League Cup in December 2002 and September.

Fulham have had Wigan's number though in their last 19 meetings, beating them eight times, whilst there have been 11 draws. This is the longest ever run without a defeat against an opponent.

Here’s the latest injury and team news from both sides ahead of the match.

Wigan Athletic team news

Luke Chambers will remain at the club for the remainder of the season after Liverpool made the decision for him to remain with Wigan. He's been absent since the beginning of October with a back problem and is still a few weeks away from making an appearance, potentially even as late as the March international break, but the Reds have decided the best course of action for his development is to stay where he is.

"We're still going to have to manage him carefully, and he probably won't be able to play three games in a week all the time,” said Shaun Maloney to Wigan Today on Wednesday.

"He loves it here, and he's a lovely boy to have around the place," added the Latics boss. "But at the same time he's going to fight as well if he wants to get back into the team.”

Oliver Norburn is unavailable as he is cup tied for the match after playing for Blackpool in the second round against Birmingham City. Jon Mellish is another player who will miss out after playing against Wigan for Carlisle United in November.

Fellow January signing Ronan Darcy is available though as he didn’t play for Crawley Town in the first two rounds. Owen Dale could make his debut after joining from Oxford United on deadline day.

Silko Thomas is back at his parent club Leicester City for treatment. He is unlikely to be seen in a Wigan Athletic shirt again. | Getty Images

Unfortunately, Silko Thomas' time at Wigan is over after he returned to Leicester City for treatment for a serious injury. He was stretchered off in the 1-1 draw with Lincoln City last week and following a scan, it looks like the 20-year-old's season is over.

Callum McManaman played 21 minutes against Peterborough United at the end of January but then didn't feature against Lincoln City, making him doubtful. Dion Rankine suffered a hamstring injury at the beginning of December which has put him out until April.

Unfortunately for Steven Sessegnon he won't have the opportunity to play against his brother Ryan who is back at Fulham. He's currently sidelined with an injury along with Tyrese Francois, Matt Smith, Baba Adeeko, Steven Sessegnon and Kai Payne.

Josh Robinson was an unused substitute against Mansfield Town in the third round but he's not been named in the match-day squad for the last five league games. In his pre-match press conference last week, Maloney said he wanted Robinson to get up to speed with things physically.

Joe Adams returned to Wigan in January from his loan spell at Bradford City but that was because of an injury. He sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury which has ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Out: Luke Chambers, Jon Mellish, Ollie Norburn, Silko Thomas, Joe Adams, Steven Sessegnon, Tyrese Francois, Matt Smith, Baba Adeeko, and Kai Payne. Doubt: Callum McManaman and Josh Robinson.

Harry Wilson faces a spell on the sidelines with Fulham after suffering an ankle injury. | AFP via Getty Images

Fulham team news

The Cottagers will be without Harry Wilson who has had to undergo surgery for an ankle injury. He has a stress fracture in his fifth matatarsal. Marco Silva said the Wales international would be out for between eight to 10 weeks, potentially even more. The earliest return date for him to return would be in mid-April.

Another absentee for Fulham is Kenny Tete who is sidelined until the end of March or the beginning of April. Tete picked up a knee injury in December and although it doesn't require surgery, he is unavailable still for a couple of more months.

Reiss Nelson has unfortunately suffered an injury setback and faces another spell on the sidelines. The on-loan Arsenal winger had returned to injury after recovering from an injury in one leg but has now injured the other and is set to be out for several more weeks.

Brazilian attacker Willian has returned to the club for a second spell. His contract with Olympiacos was ripped up and that allowed him to return to the West London club. The 36-year-old hasn't played a lot of football in the last month, so he might not be thrown in to things straight away.

“It's going to take probably two or three weeks for him to be in the best shape he can because he has not played for the past month,” said Silva to the BBC.

“At his age, you have to be careful. As a footballer, he fits really well with how we want to play."

Out: Harry Wilson, Kenny Tete, and Reiss Nelson. Doubt: Willian