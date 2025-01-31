Wigan Athletic v Lincoln City injury and team news as 11 out and 2 doubts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Athletic are in EFL League One action on Saturday when they host Lincoln City at the DW Stadium.

The Latics are in 16th following their defeat to Peterborough United on Tuesday. Lincoln City also lost, losing to Blackpool at home. Five places separate the two sides with the Imps having five more points on the board than them, though Wigan do have a game in hand.

A win for Wigan on Saturday wouldn't see them move up the table but it would stop them sliding down the division with Exeter City able to overtake them should they win against Stevenage. Here’s the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off.

Wigan Athletic team news

Josh Robinson is yet to make his debut for the club after joining from Arsenal. He was an unused substitute against Arsenal but just needs to work on getting up to speed with the rigours of League One. Ronan Darcy has joined from Crawley Town this week, but may not be thrown in straight away for a start.

"In Ronan's (Darcy) case, and the other players as well, maybe Josh Robinson's in that bracket,” said Maloney in his pre-match press conference.

“He needs to sort of like get up to speed physically. Ronan's sort of missed the last three or four weeks with a virus so he's just come back, but I imagine he will be involved immediately.

“When I can get 60 or 70 minutes with him I'll start him but It'll take him a couple of weeks.”

Shaun Maloney is once again able to call upon central midfielder Jensen Weir. He is back after serving a suspension for a red card against Stevenage, forcing him to miss the last three games.

Baba Adeeko, Dion Rankine, Kai Payne, Matt Smith, Steven Sessegnon and Tyrese Francois are all currently sidelined with injuries. Rankine and Francois are out due to hamstring and ankle injuries. Sessgnon should come back in to contention next months.

Both Matt Smith and Baba Adeeko are long-term absentees with the pair sidelined with hamstring injuries. Payne has knee ligament damage whilst Chambers has a back injury which has kept him out since October.

Joe Adams underwent surgery for an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury which will rule him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Out: Steven Sessegnon, Baba Adeeko, Dion Rankine, Joe Adams, Kai Payne, Matt Smith, and Tyrese Francois. Doubt: Josh Robinson.

Bailey Cadamarteri won’t play for Lincoln City on Saturday. | Getty Images

Lincoln City team news

Sam Clucas is still yet to make his debut after signing from Oldham Athletic. Michael Skubala is trying to get him up to speed with League One football having only spent a couple of months at Boundary Park.

Bailey Cadamarteri is out for six weeks having suffered an adductor injury in training. Tyler Walker will be out for 10 weeks having made just one appearance this term.

Jack Moylan rolled his ankle and it was feared that he woiuld miss the rest of the season. Tom Hamer is a long-term absentee and is still a couple of months off returning.

Out: Bailey Cadamarteri, Jack Moylan, Tom Hamer and Tyler Walker. Doubt: Sam Clucas