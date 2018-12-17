Wigan Athletic wonderkid ‘can get even better’!

Reece James has some exciting news for Wigan Athletic supporters, and bad news for the rest of the Championship: You ain’t seen nothing yet!

The on-loan Chelsea right-back, who turned 19 earlier this month, has been Wigan’s stand-out performer so far this term, and is well on course for a FOURTH player of the month award in a row.

Despite never having started a senior game before he joined Latics in July, the number of mistakes he’s made this season can be counted on the fingers of one hand with digits remaining.

Remarkably, James insists there’s still plenty more in the locker waiting to be tapped into!

“I’ve started well but I’m always looking to improve and do even better,” he told the Wigan Post.

“I know I can’t just rest on my laurels and dwell on what I’ve done so far.

“I know there’s a lot more to come and hopefully we’ll see that in the second half of the season.”

James was once again the stand-out performer at the weekend, when Latics fell to a 1-0 defeat at rock-bottom Ipswich Town.

It extended the woeful form on the road to 10 defeats from 12 games in all competitions – including only one win, at Stoke in August.

And James is well aware that record must improve.

“Going away is always tough, but we know our away form is not the best,” he added.

“The only way out of this is to get out there on the training field and work as hard as we can.

“We need to identify the problems we’re having and try and put them right.”