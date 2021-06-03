Wigan Athletic's brutal £3m squad market value drop compared to Plymouth, Oxford United & more
The 2020/21 League One season drew to a close last weekend, with the play-off final rounding off another high-octane campaign involving shock decisions, dramatic late winners, and stunning goals, consolidating the third-tier's reputation as one of English football's most entertaining leagues.
Player market values remain a contentious part of the football conversation, with the often bizarre estimated valuation of footballers continuing to ruffle the feathers of fans and pundits alike.
Over the course of a campaign, the market values of players and squads can change considerably, with fine runs of form, goals and promotions seeing them shoot up, while the opposite turn of events can see a the worth of a squad plummet in the blink of an eye.
Now the season has drawn to a close, we've taken a look (via Transfermarkt data) at how Wigan Athletic's overall squad market value has changed compared to every other League One side, and ranked them in order of percentage change, along with each club's most highly valued player.