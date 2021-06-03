Wigan Athletic's brutal £3m squad market value drop compared to Plymouth, Oxford United & more

Player market values remain a contentious part of the football conversation, with the often bizarre estimated valuation of footballers continuing to ruffle the feathers of fans and pundits alike.

Over the course of a campaign, the market values of players and squads can change considerably, with fine runs of form, goals and promotions seeing them shoot up, while the opposite turn of events can see a the worth of a squad plummet in the blink of an eye.

Now the season has drawn to a close, we've taken a look (via Transfermarkt data) at how Wigan Athletic's overall squad market value has changed compared to every other League One side, and ranked them in order of percentage change, along with each club's most highly valued player.

1. Portsmouth Start of season overall squad market value: £2.6m. End of season overall squad market value: £5.4m. Overall percentage change: +106%. Most valuable player: Charlie Daniels, prior to release (estimated market value = £1.4m) Photo: Alex Burstow Buy photo

2. Blackpool Start of season overall squad market value: £5.9m. End of season overall squad market value: £9.8m. Overall percentage change: +66%. Most valuable player: Kevin Stewart, prior to release (estimated market value = £2.5m) Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo

3. Crewe Alexandra Start of season overall squad market value: £1.4m. End of season overall squad market value: £2.2m. Overall percentage change: +63%. Most valuable player: Luke Murphy (estimated market value = £540k) Photo: Richard Heathcote Buy photo

4. Doncaster Rovers Start of season overall squad market value: £1.8m. End of season overall squad market value: £2.8m. Overall percentage change: +59%. Most valuable player: Omar Bogle (estimated market value = £540k) Photo: George Wood Buy photo