Wigan Athletic's commitment praised by Shaun Maloney with ‘bodies on the line’ in impressive victory

Shaun Maloney praised his side’s desire and commitment in the impressive 2-1 victory over high-flying Lincoln City in League One.
By Josh McAllister
Published 13th Apr 2024, 20:19 BST
Shaun Maloney was proud of his side's desire in the 2-1 triumph over Lincoln CityShaun Maloney was proud of his side's desire in the 2-1 triumph over Lincoln City
Shaun Maloney was proud of his side's desire in the 2-1 triumph over Lincoln City

The result ended the Imps’ 16-game unbeaten streak that dated back to New Year’s Day, with Michael Skubala’s side pushing for a play-off spot in League One.

Read More
Wigan Athletic chief Shaun Maloney hails ‘brilliant’ win with opening period ass...

Latics meanwhile saw their place in the third tier secured during the week that included a 2-2 draw with Charlton at The Valley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Charlie Hughes’ last-gasp winner, with Jonny Smith scoring the opener, saw Maloney’s side claim the three points and while the Scotsman was impressed with the attack, he also hailed the effort in defence.

He said: “Both sides of the game, you watch the best teams in this country in the top league, their defenders have to defend at times and I thought ours were brilliant.

“The first goal we scored, it started from the build-up players and then I loved just as much players putting their bodies on the line for their team-mates.

"I get just as much joy watching Charlie Hughes put his body on the line.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The first 30 minutes, it was really, really good. As good as any game we’ve had this season. It’s the way I want our team to play.

"When we had to put bodies on the line, they did it and they went to the death.

“A few out there really had to dig deep at the end.

“Lincoln are a really good side, on the counter attack or if you lose possession, they go for you.

“There were definitely periods where we had to dig in.”

Related topics:League OneLincoln CityCharltonScotsman

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.