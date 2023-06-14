Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium looking resplendent after annual maintenance
The playing surface at Wigan Athletic’s DW Stadium resembles the Crucible Theatre during the World Snooker Championships after the annual maintenance was completed in record time.
By Paul Kendrick
Warriors play their first home game in more than a month on Sunday against Warrington in the quarter-final of the Challenge Cup.
And as these exclusive pictures from Wigan Today snapper Michelle Adamson show, they’ll have the perfect stage on which to appear.
