Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium looking resplendent after annual maintenance

The playing surface at Wigan Athletic’s DW Stadium resembles the Crucible Theatre during the World Snooker Championships after the annual maintenance was completed in record time.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 14th Jun 2023, 14:15 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 14:43 BST

Warriors play their first home game in more than a month on Sunday against Warrington in the quarter-final of the Challenge Cup.

And as these exclusive pictures from Wigan Today snapper Michelle Adamson show, they’ll have the perfect stage on which to appear.

