Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium rates highly in national ground survey
The DW polled a joint-top rating in both the 'food', 'infrastructure' and 'stadium view' categories.
It was let down in the 'atmosphere' category, with only Stevenage - where Latics visited last weekend - polling a lower rating.
In another key category, 'location', the DW rated a mid-table mark.
Derby County’s Pride Park won the League One gong, with an overall score of 76.5.
Latics (70.8) were pipped for second place by neighbours Bolton Wanderers’ Toughsheet Community Stadium (75.3).
Only Bolton and Fleetwood’s season-ticket prices were better value than the DW’s £355.50, which works out at just £15.46 per game.
Portsmouth's score for their atmosphere placed them not only top of League One, but also in the top five in the county alongside the likes of Newcastle United and Leeds United.
Also factored into the rankings were season ticket price, cost per game, stadium utilisation, total mileage and number of votes.
These data points were acquired from public domains including Transfermarkt.com and Football Ground Map.com.
Results were then measured depending on the determined valuation indicators and given a standardised score and weighted to form a cohesive evaluation across 92 teams.
Sheffield United's Bramall Lane ground came out on top overall, ahead of Nottingham Forest's City Ground, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, West Bromwich Albion's Hawthorns and Valley Parade, home of League Two Bradford City.
At the bottom, Gillingham propped up the rest, closely followed by Stevenage, Premier League Luton Town, Port Vale – the one-time ‘Wembley of the north’ – and Bristol Rovers.
LEAGUE ONE:
1 Derby County
2 Bolton Wanderers
3 Wigan Athletic
4 Northampton Town
5 Reading
6 Leyton Orient
7 Barnsley
8 Charlton Athletic
9 Portsmouth
10 Fleetwood Town
11 Lincoln City
12 Shrewsbury Town
13 Burton Albion
14 Wycombe Wanderers
15 Cambridge United
16 Exeter City
17 Peterborough United
18 Oxford United
19 Carlisle United
20 Blackpool
21 Cheltenham Town
22 Bristol Rovers
23 Port Vale
24 Stevenage
Online sportsbook BetVictor compiled data on essential match-day factors from all 92 clubs to create its 'Fan Experience Rating'.