The DW polled a joint-top rating in both the 'food', 'infrastructure' and 'stadium view' categories.

It was let down in the 'atmosphere' category, with only Stevenage - where Latics visited last weekend - polling a lower rating.

Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium has rated very highly in a national survey on football grounds

In another key category, 'location', the DW rated a mid-table mark.

Derby County’s Pride Park won the League One gong, with an overall score of 76.5.

Latics (70.8) were pipped for second place by neighbours Bolton Wanderers’ Toughsheet Community Stadium (75.3).

Only Bolton and Fleetwood’s season-ticket prices were better value than the DW’s £355.50, which works out at just £15.46 per game.

Portsmouth's score for their atmosphere placed them not only top of League One, but also in the top five in the county alongside the likes of Newcastle United and Leeds United.

Also factored into the rankings were season ticket price, cost per game, stadium utilisation, total mileage and number of votes.

These data points were acquired from public domains including Transfermarkt.com and Football Ground Map.com.

Results were then measured depending on the determined valuation indicators and given a standardised score and weighted to form a cohesive evaluation across 92 teams.

Sheffield United's Bramall Lane ground came out on top overall, ahead of Nottingham Forest's City Ground, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, West Bromwich Albion's Hawthorns and Valley Parade, home of League Two Bradford City.

At the bottom, Gillingham propped up the rest, closely followed by Stevenage, Premier League Luton Town, Port Vale – the one-time ‘Wembley of the north’ – and Bristol Rovers.

LEAGUE ONE:

1 Derby County

2 Bolton Wanderers

3 Wigan Athletic

4 Northampton Town

5 Reading

6 Leyton Orient

7 Barnsley

8 Charlton Athletic

9 Portsmouth

10 Fleetwood Town

11 Lincoln City

12 Shrewsbury Town

13 Burton Albion

14 Wycombe Wanderers

15 Cambridge United

16 Exeter City

17 Peterborough United

18 Oxford United

19 Carlisle United

20 Blackpool

21 Cheltenham Town

22 Bristol Rovers

23 Port Vale

24 Stevenage