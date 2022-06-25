Wigan Athletic's new-boys 'will add quality on and off field'

The trio - all forwards - will link up Peter Murphy’s Under-23s side from July 1, having impressed during recent trial spells.

And Academy Manager Rioch says it wasn't just what they did on the field that caught the eye.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Brennan, Youssef Chentouf and Josh Stones at Christopher Park

“We are delighted to have all three players join us on professional contracts," he said.

"In the time we have spent with them, we have been impressed by their personal qualities as well as their clear ability as promising young footballers.

"We are really looking forward to working with Youssef, Luke and Josh.”

Brennan, 20, has spent 14 years with Blackburn, for whom he scored five goals and contributed six assists in 39 appearances at Under-23 level last term.

Chentouf, 18, previously played for Bournemouth.