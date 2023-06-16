Wigan Athletic's new owner receives seal of approval from the Whelan family

Latics were saved from the abyss for the second time in two years after Danson, a 60-year-old billionaire ended the tumultuous 25-month reign of Phoenix 2021 Limited.

Phoenix themselves took the club out of administration in 2021, only to ruin a perfect first year in charge with a catastrophic last 12 months that almost saw the end of the club.

Mike Danson, has received the seal of approval from Dave Whelan, David Sharpe, and the rest of the Whelan family

Thankfully the club is now back in Wigan hands - leaving Dave Whelan, his grandson David Sharpe, and the rest of the family 'over the moon'.

"All our family are delighted to hear the news that the club has been taken over," read a Whelan family statement issued to Wigan Today. "We don’t know Mike Danson personally but, from everyone we have spoken to, we have only heard very positive things.

"What was looking like a very bleak and dire situation, within the space of a few days, has been completely turned around, with someone of Mike's reputation taking over the football club and stadium.

"The supporters couldn’t have wished for a better outcome.

"It’s back in local hands again, and we have 100 per cent faith the football club will be run properly once again.

"It will, of course, bring the Latics and Warriors closer together than ever, and with the same stadium owner.

"The future looks very bright, and sensible decisions will now be made with Shaun Maloney in charge of the team and Mike Danson at the helm.

"After a very tough few years, we really feel we have all got the club we love back, and we are completely over the moon.

"We can’t wait as a family and as genuine supporters of the club to see what the future has in store.

"We send a massive thank you to Mike Danson and his family, and we will support them every step of the way."

The Whelan family oversaw the greatest period of the club’s history, between 1995 and 2018.