Wigan Athletic's £6.5m record signing compared to Accrington Stanley, Cheltenham & more

It's always an exciting moment when your club 'smashes' their transfer record, with expectations raised ahead of the new star's competitive debut.

By Richie Boon
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 11:43 am

Over the years, some big-money signings have flopped and ended up leaving for nothing, while others have gone on to become club legends and more than justified their costly price.With spending in football being reigned in among ongoing financial uncertainty caused by Covid-19, we aren't expecting to see a huge amount of record deals landed this summer, but there could yet be some surprises ahead of the 2021/22 campaign kicking off in August.In the meantime, for a bit of pre-season fun, we've taken a look at every League One club's record signing fee, as well as the side they turn out for now.Here's a look at how Wigan Athletic's record signing fee shapes up against every other club they'll be facing in League One this season:

1. 24th - AFC Wimbledon

Record signing: Byron Harrison. Estimated transfer fee: £25k+ (from Stevenage in 2012). Current club: Now 34, he was recently released by National League side Altrincham. Harrison helped Barrow AFC win the National League in 2020.

2. 23rd - Cheltenham Town

Record signing: Jermaine McGlashan. Estimated transfer fee: £50k (from Aldershot Town in 2012). Current club: He made over 100 appearances for Cheltenham, before joining Gillingham in 2014. He's now the joint-manager of Ashford Town U18s.

3. 22nd - Lincoln City

Record signing: Tony Battersby. Estimated transfer fee: £75k (from Bury in 1998). Current club: The ultimate journeyman, Battersby has played for no less than 29 clubs. He's still on the books at Boston Town.

4. 21st - Accrington Stanley

Record signing: Ian Craney. Estimated transfer fee: £114k (from Swansea City in 2008). Current club: Craney spent a total of three spells with the club, winning the Conference National in his first spell. He retired in 2015.

