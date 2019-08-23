Wigan boss Paul Cook unhappy to lose Kieffer Moore but pleased the striker's injury is not as bad as first feared

Wigan boss Paul Cook is unhappy to lose Kieffer Moore for the next two weeks but pleased the striker’s calf injury is not as bad as he first feared.

Moore picked up a knock in the 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough with Cook fearing his forward could be set for a lengthy absence.

But the striker will only have a short spell out as he misses the trip to QPR on Saturday and next weekend’s clash with Barnsley.

Cook said: “It is not as bad as we thought to be fair to Kieffer.

“It looks like will be out for two weeks so he will probably miss the Barnsley game.

“Then he will be back fit which is quite pleasing because at the time we feared it was going to be a lot worse than that.

“So if you can ever be happily unhappy then we are happily unhappy because I think Kieffer started really well.”

Moore joins Josh Windass, winger Anthony Pilkington and young attacker Joe Gelhardt in the treatment room.

But Cook has been boosted by the return of striker Joe Garner from a rib injury that has seen him miss the last three games, with midfielder Joe Williams back from suspension after serving his one-match ban for a second yellow card against Leeds.

And Cook is pleased with his midfield options.

He said: “Having Joe Williams back is a massive boost. He was brought in to be an integral part of that central midfield area.

“I do think in Lewis Macleod, Sam Morsey, Evans and Williams we have four very good players.

“That is an area of the pitch where I do feel we are very strong.

“Joe Garner is back fit. We are really pleased with that.

“With Pilks out, Kieffer out, Josh Windass, out the attacking options are being stretched.

“We are just going through the squad and the bench tomorrow. Last season we would be in trouble in terms of squad depth but this season we are so much better.

“Gelhardt is still out too. He won’t be playing a part this weekend.”

With the attacking options hit by injuries Wigan have failed to fire in their last four games.

They have lost the last four after that opening day 3-2 win over Cardiff City.

But Cook said: “I think you’ve got to be careful with the lack of goals.

“One of the things with football today is that people cannot wait to jump on to runs or records.

“We have played four (league) games. In those four games we made 10 changes for Stoke. We played a very strong Stoke team.

“We had 10 men against Leeds for 70 minutes. We’re all disappointed we have not scored but I don’t believe those problems will be with us for long.”