Junior grassroots football teams will benefit from the grant

The official Wigan Athletic Supporters Club will fund this opportunity with the money returned from the Save Wigan Athletic Crowdfunder in 2020.

Both boys and girls clubs are eligible to apply, with the successful side also being offered the opportunity to enjoy matchday at the DW Stadium, as well as a potential visit from a first-team player to one their future training sessions.

Caroline Molyneux, chair of the official Wigan Athletic Supporters Club, said: “We are delighted to see Wigan Athletic continue to thrive under the ownership of Phoenix 2021 Limited.

“The fact that the fundraising efforts of Latics supporters will now benefit many people in our town, including the next generation of young footballers in Wigan, is really pleasing.

“Working together with Wigan Athletic and Wigan Athletic Community Trust, we always wanted to ensure that the donations would make a real difference in our community, all in the name of our football club.”

Following Wigan’s successful takeover by Phoenix 2021 Limited back in March, supporters who had donated to the crowdfunder to keep the club afloat were given the opportunity to decide where their funds should go.

They decided the money should be used to support older people in Wigan through a project targeted at reducing social isolation, provide grants to local grassroot football clubs in the town, and work with young people aged 14-19.

The new project is in partnership with Wigan Athletic Community Trust, with support from Wigan Council.