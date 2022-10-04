Wigan man is the voice of new FIFA game!

Because former Wish FM, Rock FM and Key 103 presenter Dominic Walker is the voice of the stadiums for EA’s computer games franchise!

Walker, a former Winstanley College student, will also be known to many as the host of Wigan Warriors' Fan Village.

He admits when he was first contacted by EA, he thought it was a wind-up.

“I had been asked to host England v New Zealand at the DW Stadium and a few hours later, I received an email out of the blue from someone claiming to be a producer from EA in Canada," said Walker, now a Media and Reputation Management Solicitor.

"The producer had heard my work as the stadium announcer at Burnley Football Club and wanted a demo from me.

“Despite Burnley’s games being broadcast worldwide, I didn’t have a demo. My focus was on getting the names right rather than recording anything.

"Thinking it was a friend winding me up, I just asked the producer to watch the England game on BBC 1.

"He responded by saying that they couldn’t get BBC Sport in Canada!

“I then searched online and the producer was with EA, and he’d worked on some of the best known computer games including FIFA.

"The FIFA production team asked me to record a Manchester United team read as an audition.

"I recorded the read at Orrell Lodge, which was the home of Wish FM, Wire FM and Tower FM - and I got the gig!

"The bizarre thing is, such is the secrecy with these things, I didn’t find out which game I was working on until the script came through and it was FIFA.

“My voice has been on the game ever since FIFA 17, and continues to be a real honour.

"There’s lots of work that goes into producing the audio, but the voiceover sessions with the team in Canada are great fun.