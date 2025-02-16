Pictured are the Brick Community Stadium, Robin Park Arena and the Laithwaite Park football hub at Worsley Hall. It’s the stadium heaters that give it that glow, apparently.
Wigan sporting venues seen from the sky at night
By Charles Graham
Published 16th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
Here are three very familiar places in Wigan seen in an unusual light – or lack of it. Reader Brian King has had his drone camera in the skies over town again and captured three sporting venues in nocturnal garb.
