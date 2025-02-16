Wigan sporting venues seen from the sky at night

By Charles Graham
Published 16th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
Here are three very familiar places in Wigan seen in an unusual light – or lack of it. Reader Brian King has had his drone camera in the skies over town again and captured three sporting venues in nocturnal garb.

Pictured are the Brick Community Stadium, Robin Park Arena and the Laithwaite Park football hub at Worsley Hall. It’s the stadium heaters that give it that glow, apparently.

.

1. An atmospheric and unusual view of the Brick Community Stadium

. Photo: Brian King

Photo Sales
.

2. A nocturnal view of Robin Park Arena with the Brick Community Stadium beyond

. Photo: Brian King

Photo Sales
.

3. The new football hub at Laithwaite Park, Worsley Hall

. Photo: Brian King

Photo Sales
Another view of the football hub at Laithwaite Park under floodlights

4. wwig-13-02-25-Laithwaite floodlights-NWUpload.jpg

Another view of the football hub at Laithwaite Park under floodlights Photo: Brian King

Photo Sales
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice