Wigan to be represented on the biggest stage this summer thanks to Manchester United ace
The 25-year-old from Tyldesley, who went to Fred Longworth High School with Keely Hodgkinson, will provide some much-needed experience following the recent withdrawals of senior trio Mary Earps, Millie Bright and Fran Kirby.
Toone, who plays for Manchester United, scored the opening goal of the 2022 final against Germany at Wembley, which the Lionesses won 2-1.
Also in the squad is Chelsea forward Lauren James, the sister of former Wigan Athletic loanee and current Chelsea skipper Reece James.
She has been absent since April with a hamstring issue but has recovered in time to claim her seat on the plane.
Her Chelsea team-mate Lucy Bronze is set for her seventh major tournament including four consecutive Euros, one of 13 players who carry over from Serena Wiegman's 2022 champions.
Wiegman said: "I know this is an exciting day, for the players and also for our fans, and it underlines that the tournament is coming soon. Telling the players they have made the squad is always a great moment. They will all give everything to help us make the country proud.
"This group is a very well-balanced mix of players with multiple tournaments on their CVs and also those that will make their tournament debuts. I am excited to see what we are capable of this summer. At the same time, I do feel for those that have just missed out.
"I can only name 23 but there are more players who have been so important to us on our journey to Switzerland. We would not be here without them. As we look forward, we still have a month to go until we play the first game. After some important rest, we will all be working really hard to make sure we are ready to go on July 5."
Goalkeepers: Anna Moorhouse, Hannah Hampton, Khiara Keating;
Defenders: Lucy Bronze, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Alex Greenwood, Leah Williamson;
Midfielders: Grace Clinton, Jess Park, Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh;
Forwards: Lauren Hemp, Beth Mead, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Aggie Beever-Jones, Michelle Agyemang, Alessia Russo.
