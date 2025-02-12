Wigan Warriors players pull joke on Mason Mount when teaching Manchester United stars rugby league

Wigan Warriors players pulled a funny joke on Manchester United’s Mason Mount when the Super League champions taught United stars how to play rugby league.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mount was joined by Harry Maguire and Andre Onana to see what it takes to be a rugby league player with Grand Slam winners Wigan.

On the visit of United, half-back Harry Smith said: “It was all right. I’m an Everton fan, so I wasn’t jumping through hoops to see them all!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I managed to speak to them about how they go about their daily business, and the differences with us were interesting and something that you can try and learn from.

Wigan Warriors half-back Harry Smith

“It’s good to have the game up in lights with football - the national sport of this country.

“It was a good job by Betfred to mix us both together and get as many eyes on the game as possible.”

With Wigan, Smith won the four major trophies last year - World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and Super League - in the same season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Hopefully, we’ll get a lot of eyes on it with United and football fans being able to see rugby league.”

The video on the Super League YouTube channel has had many thousands of views since premiering on Monday.

Smith said: “Hopefully, that gets them watching the games on Thursday, Friday, all for the rest of the year.

“That’s what it’s about: getting more eyes on the game and trying to get those attendances up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan sold out their Heatable South Stand for “The Greatest Opening Night” and “Battle for the Borough” against Leigh Leopards at the Brick Community Stadium.

Of the three players, he added: “They were all good. They had none of the arrogance some footballers get portrayed with. They were nice lads.

“The wrestling session was funny. They were pulling a few faces at the big contacts, and then they pulled a bit of a joke on Mason Mount to say he was in with either Junior Nsemba or Patrick Mago, which didn’t go down too well on Mason’s part, so that was funny.”