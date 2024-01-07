Wiganer earns praise from Pep Guardiola after making his Manchester City debut

Pep Guardiola hailed Wigan's newest Premier League star after Jacob Wright made his senior debut for Manchester City at the age of 18.

Wiganer Jacob Wright earned praise from Pep Guardiola after making his debut for Manchester City against Huddersfield on Sunday

Wright, who has been with City since the age of eight, came off the bench for Mateo Kovacic with 15 minutes to play. in the FA Cup third-round romp over Huddersfield Town

The defensive midfielder first signed a scholarship in July 2022, and helped City's Under-18s to a third successive Premier League title, making 31 appearances in all competitions.

He joined City's Elite Development Squad last summer, but is clearly already on the radar of Guardiola.

"Jacob has been training with us, and has been progressing really well," said the City boss. "That is what the Academy is for...to provide players to play minutes when we need them.

"These young lads have dreams and they have desires, and they have to get their rewards. Everything they get they have earned and won, and I'm really pleased for him and the others.

"I hope the Academy continues doing great things for many, many years."

Oscar Bobb and Micah Hamilton also impressed against Huddersfield, and fellow Academy graduate Phil Foden is delighted to see so many following his lead.

"Yeah, I'd like to think so," he said. "But not only that, I think they look at me and see there's a pathway from the Academy.