The 25-year-old from Ashton - who was head girl at Edmund Arrowsmith, before studying at Winstanley College - is the Toffees' longest serving player, having joined at the age of nine.

And ahead of this weekend's opening game of the WSL campaign against Brighton, she has been handed the armband by manager Brian Sorensen.

“We are delighted to name Meg as our new captain," said Sorensen.

“She loves the club, having been here for many years, and has developed into an excellent player who can lead our squad both on and off the pitch.

“She has undoubted leadership qualities and we hope the added responsibility of being captain can help her continue to flourish at Everton."

Finnigan can't wait to get started in the new era.

"It's a very proud moment for me and for my family," she told evertontv. "They were really proud when I told them the news.

"When I started playing for Everton when I was nine, I don't think I could have dreamt of being captain.

"But I think I am at a stage in my career where I can take on that responsibility.

"I have been here for a long time, and despite being only 25, I have a lot of experience.

"Since I've come back for pre-season, I have felt in a good place both physically and mentally, and I am ready to take my game to the next level.

“I said in my interview when I signed a new three-year contract that I wanted to be remembered as a club legend.

"I think I do have leadership qualities, but people haven't seen the best of them yet because I have not been put into this role.

"With a lot of new players coming in, hopefully I can be the person they go to if they need help.

"Someone who knows the club inside out because I'd like to think I do.

"I have been chosen to be captain for a reason, I'll remain Meg.